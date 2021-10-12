Grand Island Police Arrest Man for Multiple Felonies

Press Release | October 12, 2021

GRAND ISLAND – At shortly after 11:00 am on October 12, 2021,  40 year old Grand Island male, Billy J. Lechleitner was arrested without incident at his place of  employment for Terroristic Threats, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, and Use of a Weapon in  the Commission of a Felony. All are felony offenses. This arrest was in reference to a  previously reported threatening incident, which occurred at 1502 E. 9th Street in Grand island.  During this incident, Lechleitner is believed to have discharged a handgun causing Angela  Hastings, who was involved in a relationship with Lechleitner, to be in fear for her life.

