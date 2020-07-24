Grand Island Police Make Arrest in Connection With Human Trafficking

GRAND ISLAND – Grand Island Police have arrested a Grand Island man on allegations of Human Trafficking and 1st Degree Sexual Assault, both are felony offenses.

GIPD says the have cause to believe that in August of 2019, 29 year old Muhamed Musse Hussein, paid to have intercourse with an adult female victim, and that the intercourse was not voluntary on part of the victim. These charges are in reference to the continued investigation of Hassan Aden, who was arrested in March for activities which occurred over the course of several years. GIPD believes that Hussein paid Aden for the intercourse.

GIPD says that they will continue to investigate and be a voice for victims of this and other human trafficking incidents as a part of our united effort with other communities and agencies to prevent and combat sex and labor trafficking.