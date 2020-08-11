Grand Island Police Officer Involved Shooting Leaves One Suspect Dead

GRAND ISLAND – On 8/10/20, at about 10:39pm, Grand Island Police Department officers responded to 1115 E 5th St. for the requested removal of an out of control family member who was suspected to be under the influence of a controlled substance. One family member reported being assaulted and both family members wanted the male removed from the house. This male was observed brandishing various objects as weapons inside the house. The male then started to barricade the doors, closing the window coverings, and turning off the lights.

Officers standing outside by the back door were suddenly met with the male opening the door with a large knife in his hand. Two different less lethal options were deployed with no adverse affects on him. The male was given multiple commands to drop the knife and when he charged at the officers, the officers used deadly force to stop the threat and save themselves from serious injury. Officers immediately attempted first aid while GIFD Paramedics and Fire Department responded to the scene. The male was pronounced dead at the scene when GIFD Paramedics arrived on scene.

The decedent has been identified as Americo C. Reyes Jr, a 40 year old male from Grand Island. The next-of-kin was contacted. An autopsy has been ordered.

The Grand Island Police Department does not investigate their own officer involved shooting. A request was made to the South Central Area Law Enforcement Services (SCALES) to conduct an independent investigation. Investigators with the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department are leading the investigation, with the assistance from Kearney PD, Hastings PD, Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Nebraska State Patrol. The Hall County Attorney’s Office is also assisting with the investigation.

Our thoughts are with the family of the decedent as well as the officers involved and their families. This is a traumatic event for everyone involved.

SCALES Investigators will continue to investigate this incident. All future updates will come from the Hall County Attorney’s Office.