Grand Island Police Officers Involved in Shooting Placed on Administrative Leave; Still Under Investigation

GRAND ISLAND – The Grand Island Police Department is reporting that the three officers involved in the shooting death of an armed suspect on August 11th have been placed on administrative leave. The Grand Island Police Department says they have no reason to believe Officers Ryan Todd, Derek Miller, and Michelle Johnston committed any wrong doing in the incident.

Independent and internal investigations of the incident are still underway and the use of administrative leave helps those officers recover and the legal and internal processes to take place.

They ask for the public’s continued patience for a thorough finding in this investigation, and re- state that they will not offer speculation as to individual officer’s rolls in this incident until those findings are final and a potential Grand Jury has taken place.

They continue to offer their thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of the deceased, and to the members of their department and their families affected by this incident.