Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education Selects Timothy Mayfield for Ward B

GRAND ISLAND – The Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education selected Timothy Mayfield as the Ward B representative to replace Heidi Schutz, who resigned due to accepting a job in another state. Board members interviewed four candidates on Tuesday, September 8. Mayfield will be seated on September 10 at 5:30 p.m.

Board members thanked the applicants for their interest in GIPS.

“It takes a lot of courage to apply for a board vacancy,” said Board President Bonnie Hinkle. “We appreciate the drive each applicant has to serve the children, parents and staff of our district. All applicants were very qualified and it was a tough decision,” Hinkle said.

When a board member resigns, the remaining Board of Education members have the responsibility to interview and appoint a new member. Applications were due August 31.

Applicants included Dave Hulinsky, Karen Higgins, Timothy Mayfield and Jessica Valdez. The Hall County Election Commissioner confirmed that all four live in Ward B.

Timothy Mayfield works at Five Points Bank and is a member of the GIPS Public Relations and Partnership Development Committee. Formally, he served on the Parent Advisory Council and Select Finance Committee. He said he wants to do what he can to support teachers in providing the very best educational opportunities for all students.

“I have been blessed to be able to be as involved in my kids’ education as I have been, but recognize that not every parent has that same opportunity. I hope to be able to serve with those parents in mind,” Mayfield said.

Mayfield said he has an eye for detail, an analytic mindset and financial experience that would benefit GIPS. Some of his banking career has been spent in auditing, where he has made sure the stated goals of the bank were being met and policies followed. In his current position, part of what he does is write those procedures and policies. This is one area he said he hopes to be able to serve the district.

Mayfield will finish the final four months of Schutz’s term, expiring January 6, 2021.The position is already on the November 3, 2020, ballot. Timothy Mayfield, Dave Hulinsky and Lisa Albers will appear on the November 3, 2020, ballot.