Grand Island Public Schools Suspends All Middle School Activities and Athletics

GRAND ISLAND – Grand Island Public Schools has made the decision to suspend all middle school activities and athletics until further notice. They say they are making this decision for the safety of students and staff. This includes all before and after school clubs, organizations, activities and athletics. Their priority right now is to reduce the risk of the virus spreading. They urge everyone to continue to wear face coverings, practice social distancing and wash hands often. They will continue to keep the community updated with any changes.

