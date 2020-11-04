Hall County Election Results; Ray Aguilar Defeats Incumbent Dan Quick

GRAND ISLAND – Ray Aguilar narrowly defeated incumbent Dan Quick for the State Legislature in district 35.

Michele Fitzke defeats Jack Sheard for Grand Island City Council Ward 1. Mike Paulick takes Ward 4 over Jodi Moore. And Chuck Hasses defeats Aly Alexander for Ward 5.

For the Grand Island Public School Board, Lindsey Jurgens defeats Terry Brown in Ward A and Lisa Albers and David Hulinsky wins Ward B over Tim Mayfield.

Paul Mader, Artie Moeller and Bill Buettner have won the three empty seats for the Grand Island Northwest School Board.

Karen Bredthauer defeats Bill Mowinkel for Hall County Commissioner in District 2 and Gary Quandt wins over Brian Whitecalf in District 6.