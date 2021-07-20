Hall County Fair Gets Underway on Wednesday

GRAND ISLAND – The Hall County Fair gets underway tomorrow and there will be plenty of events happening at Fonner Park in Grand Island.

On Friday they will host ShoBox 20th Anniversary Boxing, which will also be televised nationally on ShowTime. It will include four fights with multiple undercard fights including 2016 Olympic Bronze Medalist Niko Hernandez.

They will also have 4H events, Open Class Exhibits, and plenty of food and live music. The carnival will also be open Thursday through Sunday.

On Friday from 5 to 11 they will have a free concert festival that will include the Hanging Cowboys and Judd Hoos. On Saturday, there will be another free concert festival from 11 to 11 with BD and The Boys, Honeyton, Freakabout, and Callista Clark. Then on Sunday from 11 to 3 they will have DJ Frando for free as well. More information can be found at HallCountyFair.Com.