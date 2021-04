GRAND ISLAND – Hall County Deputies will be working overtime during the upcoming Click It or Ticket Mobilization happening May 24th through June 6th. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded $1500 through the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.

They will be conducting selective enforcement of traffic and seatbelt laws. The grant will equate to 30 hours of deputy overtime. They will release numbers and data surrounding the mobilization after it is completed.