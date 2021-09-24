Hall County Sheriff’s Office Issues Arrest Warrant for Alda Man After Incident at Grand Island Regional Hospital

GRAND ISLAND – On Sept. 23, 2021, at approximately 11:30 a.m. Hall County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to 3533 Prairieview St., Grand Island Regional Hospital, in Grand Island reference an assault that occurred in Alda.

Deputies contacted the victim and after the investigation determined 36-year-old James Timmerman had pointed a handgun at the victim and threated to shoot her at their residence in Alda at approximately 10 a.m. that day. Timmerman also physically assaulted the victim and stole items from her.

Timmerman then transported the victim to Grand Island Regional Hospital after she complained of an injury. He accompanied the victim into the hospital but left shortly afterwards.

Timmerman’s whereabouts are unknown at this time and he should be considered armed and dangerous. An arrest warrant has been issued for him for the following criminal charges: Terroristic Threats, Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony, Domestic Assault 3rd Degree, Assault by Strangulation, Robbery, and False Imprisonment.

If you have information on Timmerman’s whereabouts please contact the Sheriff’s Department at 308-385-5200 or call 911.