Harmon and Centennial Swimming Pools in Kearney to Reopen on Monday

KEARNEY – Harmon and Centennial Swimming Pools are scheduled to open on Monday, June 22. The pools will be open for public swimming from 1:00-5:00pm and 6:30-8:30pm, Monday thru Friday, and 1:00-8:00pm on Saturday and Sunday. Cost for each session is $3.00 per person, and free for children age 5 and under with paying adult. Based on the most recent Directed Health Measures, the capacity limits are 450 people at Harmon, and 225 people at Centennial. Staff will sanitize the facility between each session. Additionally, there will be a special session at Harmon Pool, Monday-Friday, specifically for parents with kids age 5 and under, seniors age 60 and older, people with special needs accompanied by a guardian age 14 or older, lap swimmers, and water walkers. Cost for this session is $2.00 per person, and free for children age 5 and under. Lap Swimming and Water Walking is available at Harmon Pool, from 5:30-6:30pm, Monday-Friday for $2.00. Aqua Fitness class is available at Centennial Pool, from 5:45-6:30pm, Monday-Friday for $4.00. Punch cards are available to purchase, but season passes will not be available this year.

Other special instructions and information include:

While waiting in line to enter the pool, patrons are asked to stand six feet apart on the marks provided. Please be respectful and courteous of others.

Kids, ages 6 and under, must be accompanied by a responsible individual age 14 or older.

Bath house clothing bags will not be available, so patrons are encouraged to not bring valuables to the pool.

In an effort to limit the number of people in changing rooms, patrons should come dressed in their swim suit and then shower in the suit prior to entering the pool.

Drinking fountains will not be available, but the vending machines will.

Patrons are encouraged to maintain six-feet of social distance between groups of eight or less while in the pool or on the deck.

Additional instructions and information can be found on the City of Kearney website at www.cityofkearney.org. Please contact the Kearney Park and Recreation Department, at (308) 237-4644, for further information.