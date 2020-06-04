Hastings Aquacourt to Remain Closed for The Summer

HASTINGS – The Hastings Parks and Recreation Department announced that, regrettably, the Hastings Aquacourt will remain closed for the summer.

After reviewing guidelines under the state’s current directed health measures as well as guidelines from the American Red Cross and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the department determined that the goal to open the Aquacourt is unachievable at this time.

“We looked at every possibility, and we left no stone unturned looking for a solution,” said Jeff Hassenstab, Parks and Recreation director. “We sat in on a number of conversations and conference calls with health and public officials to try to make this work.”

Residents can still enjoy a number of other recreation amenities in the city starting this month. Park playgrounds and the skate park opened on June 1, and the Libs Park splash pad is scheduled to open on June 8. The Heartwell Park and Lincoln Park wading pools will open on June 15.