Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce Honors Businesses at Annual Banquet

HASTINGS – The Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce handed out awards at their 117th Annual Banquet last night. More than 200 people gathered at the C3 hotel to recognize local businesses.

Municipal Supply Inc. received the The Pioneer Spirit Award that honors businesses that have made significant contributions to the community in the areas of leadership and philanthropy for at least the last 20 years.

The Outstanding Community Service Award is Leota Rolls for her part in writing the modern history of Hastings with her work with Mary Lanning Healthcare, the YWCA, and many community organizations.

The Max Award winner is the South Heartland District Health Department for extraordinary contributions to the Hastings community in recent months or years.

The Business of the Year Award – Up to 25 employees went to Providence Place of Hastings. The Business of the Year Award – 26 or more employees honored Chief Construction.

The Nonprofit of the Year Award honors went to Hastings Elks Lodge 159. More details and videos honoring the winners can be found on the website hastingschamber.com.