Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce Hosting a Blood Drive on Friday

HASTINGS – The Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Blood Drive on Friday from 10am until 4pm. It will be done at the First Baptist Church at Fourth and Lincoln this year. You do have to preregister for this event and you can call 402-461-8400 to set up an appointment.

Nichole Rundle, of the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce, says that they are still doing the coronavirus antibody testing as well.

You can get screened for that and they will give you the results on the red cross app. And the Red Cross is very much in need of blood donations right now. There’s a lot of cancellation of drives and then us getting into flu season they’re really trying to push blood donations before all that hits so they can be stocked up. So if anyone is willing and able, they can give me a call, and get set up for Friday, October 9th.

The American Red Cross says it’s important for them to have a stable supply of blood heading into the fall and winter months. If you can’t make the chamber blood drive you can always find a different one by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, downloading that free Red Cross Blood Donor App, or by visiting RedCrossBlood.org.