Hastings Battle of the Badges Blood Drive Brings in 106 Donors

HASTINGS – With overwhelming support for Hastings police officers and firefighters at this year’s Battle of the Badges Blood Drive, the competition ended in a tie.

The American Red Cross reported that 106 donors participated in the blood drive on June 11, with a tied vote of 58-58. Power Red donors received two votes, and those who made efforts to donate but were unable still received a vote.

Donors came close to the goal of 120 units, with 108 units of blood donated.

Last year, the Hastings Police Department garnered more votes than Hastings Fire and Rescue, earning a car wash for the police chief. Both departments are still deciding how to celebrate the tie, and updates will be provided on social media.

“At the end of the day, we saved a lot of lives and that’s what this was all about,” Fire Chief Brad Starling said.

If you missed this year’s blood drive, other opportunities to donate can be found at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.