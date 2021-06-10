Hastings Battle of the Badges Friday

HASTINGS – The American Red Cross will be doing their Battle of the Badges Blood Drive tomorrow in Hastings at the Adams County Fairgrounds. As usual, the yearly competition will pit the Hastings Fire Department against the Hastings Police Department to see who can get more donors. Everyone who donates will receive a commemorative Battle of the Badges t-shirt.

Josh Murray, Regional Communications Director for the American Red Cross in the Nebraska and Iowa Region, says that they are trending towards an urgent need of donations.

A lot fewer people showing up in the last month or so. As vaccines are getting more common, people are starting to get active a little bit more. They’re doing more. They’re doing their favorite activities that they usually do this time of year. Traveling, getting out. And that means they’re not able to do as much, as far as giving blood. That’s something we usually see in the summer as people start to travel and their kids have ball games and all the other activities that come along with summer that takes away from the opportunities you have to give blood.

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. Individuals who are 17 years of age, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

The Red Cross has updated its pandemic safety protocols in alignment with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Fully vaccinated individuals, including staff and donors, no longer need to wear masks or socially distance.

To schedule an appointment, you can download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS. Use the sponsor code Tri City BoB to donate this drive.