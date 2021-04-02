Hastings Catholic Schools BLUE Fundraiser Will Be Both Virtual and In Person

HASTINGS – The Hastings Catholic Schools annual BLUE Dinner and Auction Fundraiser will be happening Saturday, April 24. This year people will have the option to participate both in person and virtually.

It will be held at the Chapman Memorial Gym. There will be mass, dinner, raffles, and silent and live auctions. Hauli Sabatka, of Hastings Catholic Schools, says that this is an important fundraiser for them.

That’s important when we are a non tax school. So when we don’t get those tax dollars, we have to do events like this to bring it in. We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for you, your listeners, the business, you know our great Hastings community. At the end of the day, every night you have to be thankful for the beauty that we have in the community of Hastings. Year after year the people that just continue to be there for us.

They ask that people RSVP by April 14. You can get tickets by calling 402-462-6566 or by going to HastingsCatholicSchools.org/BLUE. They are still looking for corporate sponsors and full tables are available as well.

Tables are limited to eight seats, there will be limited attendance, and local health department guidelines will be followed. They will also hold a preview event on Friday, April 23 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm.