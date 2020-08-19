Hastings Catholic Schools Starts the School Year Well

HASTINGS – Hastings Catholic Schools began school on Monday and things have been going well. Chief Executive Officer for Hastings Catholic Schools Father Tom Brouillette says that both principals at St. Cecilia and St. Michaels said that the first days they saw good compliance with the rules and regulations and students were excited to be back at school.

Father Brouillette also said that it will be important to be flexible throughout the year.

We hope we don’t have to adjust too much as time goes on but we know there will be times when we will have to adjust. So it is going to be important to be flexible. On the other hand, the routine is so important for our students, our faculty, and staff. So that they have that structure and predictability of their environment. So hopefully not too many major changes moving forward. If that’s what comes to be, then we’re going to have to.

The most important thing for them this year is to keep the school doors open. Brouillette also said the structure and predictability of the normal routines at school provide a sense of safety.

The risk dial provided by the South Heartland District Health Department will be a factor in how the rules and regulations might change. It is currently in the high yellow, or moderate, level.