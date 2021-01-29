Hastings Chamber of Commerce Love Local Campaign Giving Away 500 Hastings Dollars

HASTINGS – The Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce is doing a giveaway of 500 Hastings Dollars with their Love Local Campaign on their Shop Hastings Facebook page. All people have to do to enter the giveaway is to like the Shop Hastings Facebook Page, then share the post related to the Love Local Campaign, and then tag three friends on the post.

They will announce two winners on Friday, February 12. Mikki Shafer, the President of the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce, says that the Shop Hastings Facebook page really helped out during the pandemic.

Because we were able to promote new hours of businesses, new products that people were able to offer and just everything that had changed over this last year. And so we are just really trying to get everybody to know about that Shop Hastings Facebook Page because we do post a lot of information on there about current businesses and what they are offering, there are special deals on there, and obviously we have the special giveaways as well.

They are at about 1,500 people on the Facebook Page and they are hoping that this giveaway will help grow the page. The chamber will also post any information that a retail business wants them to share on their Shop Hastings Facebook Page.