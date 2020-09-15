Hastings City Council Approves 2020-2021 Budget

HASTINGS – The Hastings City Council approved the 2020-2021 budget at Monday’s city council meeting. City Administrator Dave Ptak said that the levy will not increase and stay the same as it has since 2016. He also said that the operating budget went down by eight million dollars and the total tax asking did increase by 5.9 percent from last year. Mayor Corey Stutte said that the staff did a great job this year in making the budget.

I think that we’ve done a great job, it’s been a very strange year. If there’s any way to put that, I don’t even know. We’ve had a great staff that has put this together. And I’d just like to thank everyone for all the hard work to make this work.

The council also approved the funding agreements for the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce and the Hastings Economic Development Corporation. The council also approved an ordinance to increase the legal age to own tobacco products at 21, in order to bring it up to date with the state and federal laws.