Hastings City Council Approves 911 Command Center Renovations

HASTINGS – The Hastings City Council approved remodeling the local 911 call center at Monday’s City Council meeting. They awarded the contract for the remodel to Xybix Systems, Incorporated, a company that plans and remodels control centers. They will be remodeling the furniture of the call center and Police Chief Adam Story said that this will leave room for expansion in the call center, if the need arises.

Each workstation has seven full screens and, you know, the multiple radio and computer systems. All that product will be placed back in that furniture and with that Xybix, it does allow that possibility of adding a fourth in the future, at this time we don’t need a fourth.

The council also approved the utilization of city streets for the Half Hastings Races on June 5. Mike Florek, who heads the race, spoke at the council meeting after doing it virtually last year.

Registrations are on par with last year at this point and what we hear from the health department is that any special circumstances will be minimal is what they’re expecting. In fact they said lets don’t make any plans at this time let’s find out in May what we have to do. But there’s a number of things that races have done across the country to mitigate crowds and try to make people as safe as they can be.

The council also approved an Agency Agreement with the Nebraska Department of Transportation to receive funds through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.