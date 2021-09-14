Hastings City Council Approves Annual Budget

HASTINGS – The Hastings City Council approved the 2021-2022 budget for the City of Hastings at their meeting on Monday night. Mayor Corey Stutte said that the coronavirus pandemic did not impact the budget as much as they initially thought it would.

We were anticipating a possible twenty percent downturn in retail sales. Luckily, that never came to fruition. So we’ve been pretty lucky here when it comes to that. And moving forward, I think the bottom line is we are not increasing our levy. And when it comes to utility rates, electric rate is going up one percent, gas three percent, and water and sewer are staying the same. So not any major increases there either. Those have been slated the last couple years based on a cost of service study. We’ve been rather fortunate here in the City of Hastings when it comes to tax collection and the way our Utilities performed.

Mayor Stutte also said that they will receive about 4 million dollars over the next couple of years from the Federal Government through the American Rescue Plan.

This is the first time the Federal Government has actually given money directly to municipalities and local governments. The formative treasury hasn’t written the rules on that yet. Broadly speaking, we’re going to be able to use that on water and wastewater infrastructure, as well as public health issues. So we’re going to be focusing on how to use that in the future once those final rules come out.

The council also approved funding agreements for the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce and the Hastings Economic Development Corporation.