Hastings City Council Approves Ballot Language for Old Viaduct 

HASTINGS – At Monday’s Hastings City Council meeting the council voted to pass the resolution for the ballot language about the Old Viaduct vote for the November general election.



Some citizens, including the leaders of the petition, cited concerns about the 12.5 million dollar not to exceed amount. They had an associate lawyer from Jacobsen Orr in Kearney, Nicholas Ridgeway, to represent their views on the ballot language.

He said that the council should consider amending the language to include repairing the viaduct for 3 million dollars, which Olsson Associates said could be done in the first report.

It’s a historical monument. It’s been standing since 1935 in this community. It needs to stay. I would ask that this council do one of two things. Pull this ballot off the election this fall. And/or rephrase it so that the people know that there’s an option to repair this for 3.1 million dollars. Because I believe that’s in the best interest for the people of Hastings. I believe that’s the best interest to not erode public trust due to transparency issues.

A representative from Olsson Associates said that the second opinion from Nebraska Engineering Systems Consulting was an accurate representation of the state of the bridge.

They stated clearly and unequivocally that the existing structure and it’s foundation could not be saved and should not be saved. That it’s a matter of public safety. And Olsson agrees with that assessment based upon their evidence. They did testing above and beyond what Olsson did. In Olsson’s opinion: that it is valid, that it’s not a viable option to save the bridge. That the cost would be excessive and would not benefit the community.

City Administrator Dave Ptak said that the not to exceed amount does not necessarily mean that is what the bond will cost.

What you have is the not to exceed number. It doesn’t mean we’re going to issue 12.5 million dollars worth of bonds if this would pass. That’s the cap. It could be anything from one dollar all the way up to 12.5 million dollars. It all depends what the plans are and what the actual bids, when it comes time to build it if the vote were to be successful.

The council ultimately decided to approve the ballot language without an amendment with a 6-0 vote. Council member Chuck Rosenberg abstained from the vote. He had said that he wanted the not to exceed amount to be at 10 million dollars.