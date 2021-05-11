Hastings City Council Approves Final Plat for Theater District

HASTINGS – At Monday’s Hastings City Council meeting, the council approved the final plat for the Theater District Subdivision that would be replacing the old Imperial Mall. The motion passed 8-0. They will be coming with another amendment pending approval from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Tom Houston, General Council for Perry Reid Properties, spoke at the council meeting and he said that they have made a lot of progress and they will be creating 12 lots with their final plat.

We have plans, immediately, to start construction on four of them. A new multi-family building. It will represent about a 10 to 11 million dollar investment of 75 apartment units really designed and catered towards individuals 55 years of age and older. We also plan to really start addressing the design of the entire development. And we retain two existing buildings, the former K-Mart building and the former Sunmart building. And both of those buildings will be a part of phase 1 where we really address and improve the facades of those buildings.

At the same time they will also install the parking lots. Phase 1 will also include an 8,000 to 10,000 square foot office building. They are also hoping to build a market for people to shop at, especially people outside of the city of Hastings.

They want to start construction this summer and have projects out of the ground and finished by this time next year.