Hastings City Council Approves Final Report on Hastings Universal Mobility Study

HASTINGS – The Hastings City Council approved the final report on the Hastings Universal Mobility Study at Monday’s council meeting. The engineering firm, Olsson, was hired to conduct the study and they walked every sidewalk in the City of Hastings. There are currently 180 miles of sidewalks in the city and 113 miles of areas in the city that are in need of sidewalks. City Administrator Dave Ptak, says that the cost to put in that 113 miles would be 23.8 million dollars.

Of the sidewalks they did walk, %37 were in good condition, %39 were in fair condition, and %23 were in poor condition. So not only do we have a number of areas without sidewalks, we also have a considerable amount of areas with sidewalks that will need to be replaced or at least repaired.

The team recommended that the city focus on the areas that are within a quarter mile of community facilities, with highest concentration of those facilities in the downtown area with the secondary areas being the schools, parks, and connecting neighborhoods.

Ptak reminded everyone that the property owner is responsible to repair and replace the sidewalks in front of their property. City Councillor Chuck Rosenberg said that the council should make room in the budget to fix and put in those sidewalks and that the development services should look into ADA grants to help out with the sidewalks.