Hastings City Council Approves First Agreement with UP for Old Viaduct

HASTINGS – The Hastings City Council unanimously approved an agreement with Union Pacific Railroad in relation to the 16th Street Viaduct. This will be the first of two agreements made with UP and this one is a Closure Removal Agreement. This one defines the cost the city will have to pay UP during the demotion. The cost is estimated to be $108,000 and it will include project management, engineering review, flagging, and final inspection.

Now that this is approved, Union Pacific will send the city a construction agreement which will detail the specifics needed to be in place during demolition. After the city gets the construction agreement, they can start taking contract proposals and award the demolition contract after bid letting.