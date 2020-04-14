Hastings City Council Approves Memorandum of Understanding With South Heartland District Health Department

HASTINGS – The Hastings City Council approved a Memorandum of Understanding with the South Heartland District Health Department. This memorandum will allow the department to provide for control over communicable diseases, illness, and poisoning within the city. This will allow the department to issue it’s Directed Health Measures in the city. The council also approved two new members for the health board. The appointments are Dr. Mackenzie Hemje, a physician in Hastings and City Attorney Dave Ptak. Mayor Corey Stutte said this provides the city with some flexibility.

There are quite a few processes that Directed Health Measures need to go through. When it comes to going up through our local county health department and then up to DHHS at the state. So this makes us a little bit more nimble so we’re able to address things a little more quickly if we need to. That we are keeping our public safe.

Mayor Stutte also reiterated the importance to follow the rules set out in the Directed Health Measure to flatten the curve of the coronavirus.