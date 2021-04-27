Hastings City Council Approves New Code of Conduct for Municipal Officials

HASTINGS – At Monday’s City Council meeting, the Hastings City Council approved a code of conduct and ethics for municipal officials. This code of conduct mainly relates to conflicts of interests for council members.

They also approved the request for the Hastings YMCA to utilize Brickyard Park for their SummerFest on Saturday, June 12. The Hastings Family YMCA, in partnership with the Adams County Convention & Visitors Bureau and Hastings Parks and Recreation, will have activities such as zip lining, bungee trampolines, rock walls, ropes courses, food vendors and a free concert with the country group West Wind.

Councilman Chuck Rosenberg also reminded people to give feedback for the city’s Transportation and Parking Master Plan.

The feedback involves going to the website and you can go through some prompts and get onto an interactive map of the city. A lot of the icons, such as transportation and pedestrians and things are on this maps, were discussed at some of our public meetings late last year. But you can click on those and provide input. You can put some feedback in a lot of these things, even bicycling and other things.

The data collected from this tool will assist the consultants in prioritizing projects for the future within the Transportation and Parking Plan. Residents can give feedback at CityOfHastings.org/tpmp.