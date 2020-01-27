Hastings City Council Approves New Director of Development Services

HASTINGS – The Hastings City Council approved a new director of Development Services at Monday’s council meeting. They appointed Lisa Parnell-Rowe to replace Don Threewitt. She has worked in both the public and private sectors working in contracting, quality assurance manager for Lockheed Martin, and city planning. She was born and raised in Hastings and she says excited to work in the city government where she was raised.

It’s going to be challenging, obviously, but I’m up for a challenge. And I enjoy Hastings, I want to see it become its full potential and what everyone wants it to become. Not just one group, but collectively.

The Council approved her appointment 7-0 and Mayor Corey Stutte said he is confident they hired the most qualified person for the position based on everyone they interviewed.