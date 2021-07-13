Hastings City Council Approves New Museum Director

HASTINGS – The Hastings City Council approved the appointment of a new director for the Hastings Museum at Monday evening’s council meeting.

Teresa Kreutzer-Hodson was selected as the new museum director after the city considered several candidates, both internal and external. She had been serving as the interim director since former director Rebecca Matticks resigned effective June 18, and she was already a current employee at the Hastings Museum.

Kreutzer-Hodson was previously serving in the roles of Museum Curator of Collections and Program Director for the museum, starting in December 1996. She received a master’s degree in Museum Studies from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln in 1996 and has worked at multiple museums including the Durham Museum in Omaha, Thomas P. Kennard State Historic Site in Lincoln, and the Buffalo Bill Historical Center in Cody, Wyoming. Throughout her career, she has been a member of the Mountain Plains Museum Association. She served as the Nebraska state representative to the MPMA’s Board for 10 years and the Nebraska state membership chair for four years.

She was approved for the position with a 5-0 vote, with three council members not in attendance.

Matticks had served in the role of museum director with the city since April 2005.

“I’d like to congratulate Teresa on her appointment as Museum Director,” Mayor Corey Stutte said. “Teresa’s experience and familiarity with Hastings Museum is a clear indication of her passion and commi