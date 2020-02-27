Hastings City Council Approves One and Six Year Street Plan

HASTINGS – The Hastings City Council approved the one and six year street plan at their meeting on Tuesday. City Engineer Dave Wacker, who gave the presentation, says the city ideally needs $70,000,000 worth of road repairs but that can’t all come at once.

Concerns and challenges we have, of course, are rising construction costs and the continuing deterioration of our pavement. It places our plan continuously in jeopardy. I guess my advice in the future, we need to evaluate and prioritize our needs very carefully. And we need to plan fiscal constraints.

Last year the city spent $4,432,856 completing resurfacing projects. This year they plan doing concrete pavement and asphalt resurfacing for many residential streets. Also in the budget is paving 42nd Street between highway 281 and Baltimore.

They also have projects planned for West Laux and East Laux Drive from 31st street to 33rd street, Chicago Avenue C to A Streets, Denver Avenue 1st to 7th Streets, 5th Street from Burlington to Eastings Boulevard, 6th Street from Colorado to Minnesota Avenues, Highland Road form 12th Street North to the City Limits, Minnesota Avenue from BNSF to 7th Street, and 7th Street from Eastside Boulevard to 4th Street.

In 2021 the city is also proposing to spend $3,820,864 on the railroad quiet zones residents voted to approve in 2017.