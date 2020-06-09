Hastings City Council Approves Outdoor Dining Application for Local Businesses

HASTINGS – At Monday’s City Council meeting, the council approved the temporary outdoor dining application form as a result of coronavirus related restrictions and directed health measures.

This application will allow businesses to expand their dining areas to the outside of the restaurants more easily. Mayor Corey Stutte said that the city wanted to do this so they can help out local businesses.

We really want to be able to provide people an effective change where we can and help our businesses drive revenues as much as they can while we are under these directed health measures. This is one of those opportunities where, as long as people are staying six feet apart, they are able to entertain people outside of their four walls. I really do want to thank everyone that has been involved in these conversations. From Michele Bever at the health department, to folks at the downtown center association, as well as our staff.

Dave Ptak said that this is a temporary permit that can be renewed after thirty days but hopefully it won’t be needed for too long as we enter into phase 3 of the Directed Health Measures. This will be approved administratively so people will not have to be approved by the city council for them to be accepted on the application.

On Friday, the Liquor Commission changed its rules so businesses can file for the extended area to allow alcoholic beverages outside as well.