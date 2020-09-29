Hastings City Council Approves Parkview Cemetery Paving and New Hangar at Airport

HASTINGS – The Hastings City Council approved multiple projects around the city at Monday’s council meeting. They approved Phase 1 of resurfacing the roads at Parkview Cemetery. The current roads are made up of asphalt, which will be removed and replaced with concrete. It will cost $244,107.25, which comes in under the engineers estimate. The project will be broken up into six phases and Phase 2 plans are being developed and will be bid out in 2021.

A new hangar will be built at the Hastings Municipal Airport after the council approved a lease agreement with Meyer’s Aerial Service. The hangar will be located near the spray pads and east of Building 4. City Attorney Clint Shuckei says the lease agreement is for 25 years.

At the end of that time, they can re-up it for another 25 years. If they decide to get out of the business and they want to sell it to somebody, the council has to approve who that is. If they decide that they just want to close up shop and go away, they can either see if they can take the steel structure with them, that they’re going to build, or if they don’t want to do that, they leave it and it becomes yours.

They also approved the purchase and installation of six dugouts at the North Rec Field, the South Rec Field, and Crater Park field. Installation will be completed by March of next year. Currently, the fields only have a team bench and are mainly used by city baseball teams.

An interlocal agreement with Juniata and the City of Hastings was also approved to take ownership of Juniata street light assets. This is so the city can extend it’s street light policies, especially when it comes to LED upgrades and any other needed improvements so that the street light services are consistent with all customers. Kevin Johnson, Utilities Manager, said that the Juniata leadership recommended approval of this agreement.