Hastings City Council Approves Plans to Reopen Library and Museum

HASTINGS – The Hastings Public Library and The Hastings Museum laid out their plans for reopening at Monday’s City Council meeting. After hearing the plan the council approved the proposed plans. The Hastings Museum will open up in three phases. They will open up to members on June 29 then the general public on July 13. They will be closed Mondays and Thursdays to clean and will have reduced hours. Phase three talked about going to more normal operations but no date was announced. They will also be cleaning and disinfecting throughout the day. The Marketing Director for the Museum, Becky Tideman, said that masks will not be required.

Our plan as written does not require it, it does recommend it and ask it. The signage we worked on, and have not printed yet pending the results of this meeting, just stresses that we request it, it does not require it.

The Hastings Public Library will be reopening on July 6. 100 people will be allowed in at a time and they will also have reduced hours and services. They will also be requesting that people social distance and wear masks.The plans were reviewed and approved by the South Heartland District Health Department.