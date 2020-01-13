Hastings City Council Approves Services Agreement for Preparation of Plans to Demolish Old Viaduct

HASTINGS –The Hastings City Council approved the professional services agreement with Olsson and Associates for preparation of plans for demolition of the old viaduct at Monday’s City Council Meeting. It passed with a 5-2 vote.

It was originally voted 4-2 but it needed 5 votes to pass so, in compliance with Nebraska state law, Mayor Stutte voted yes for the 5th vote. Councilmen Chuck Rosenberg and Scott Snell were the two dissenting votes. Rosenberg wanted to table the item.

The price went up from $100,000 to $146,500, basically because we were adding the leveling of the grade on the north east embankment of the bridge and in extension design a 16th Street section on Kansas Avenue. I feel that if we go ahead and award this tonight, we’re jumping the gun. It’s putting the cart before the horse. Because we have no idea what that is going to cost.

Mayor Stutte said that Olsson and Associates had built in the contingencies when they estimated the costs of the different options for the old viaduct.

They also approved a resolution to request the Nebraska Department of Transportation to conduct traffic studies at 7th, 9th, 12th, 14th, and 16th street intersections of Burlington Avenue. They are hoping to time this at around the same time the state conducts the traffic study here in Hastings so they can get all of the data at once and decide what to do from there.