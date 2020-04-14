Hastings City Council Approves Street Improvement Projects

HASTINGS, Neb. – The Hastings City Council approved several street improvement projects at Monday’s virtual meeting, including one that has been more than a decade in the making.

At the recommendation of City Engineer Dave Wacker, the council approved a $2,778,360.89 contract by Werner Construction, Inc. for trail and paving improvements on 42nd Street west of U.S. Highway 281 to Baltimore Avenue. The project also includes improvements of the intersection at Baltimore Avenue and 42nd Street, as well as water and sewer improvements. The project will also include the construction of a walking trail on the south side of the roadway.

Wacker said the city has been working with the county for about 15 years to make the project a reality.

The council also approved an agreement with the Nebraska Department of Transportation for a $9,575,000 improvement project that will replace the entire pavement section of U.S. Highway 6 from Baltimore Avenue to Elm Avenue. It will also include the installation of handicap ramps and surface grinding of the pavement on South Burlington Avenue from the J Street intersection to South Street.

Wacker said the road is in poor condition, which justifies the need for its replacement.

The project is scheduled to be open for bids in October or November, with work on the project expected to begin in Spring 2021.

A residential resurfacing project was also approved, awarding a $945,515.83 contract to Vontz Paving for the resurfacing of the following streets:

Chicago Avenue from C Street to A Street

Denver Avenue from 1st Street to 7th Street

5th Street from Burlington to Eastside Boulevard

6th Street from Colorado Avenue to Minnesota Avenue

Vontz Paving was also awarded an additional $991,184.90 contract for the resurfacing of the following arterial roadways:

Highland Rd from 12th Street to the City/County Line

Minnesota Avenue from BNSF to 7th Street

7th Street from Eastside Boulevard to 4th Avenue