Hastings City Council Approves Tree Trimming and Removal Project

HASTINGS – The Hastings City Council approved the tree trimming and removal project that will be conducted by the Utilities, Parks, and Street Departments. The project will cost $1,618,820.

The project will be completed over the span of two years, starting on May 1st with a projected completion date of September 15 of next year. Mayor Corey Stutte said that the tree problem came to the forefront after the storms last summer.

It was one after another and another. It became apparent we had not been providing the tree services necessary to help maintain the lines, as far as the utilities services, as well as for the roads. And I consider this a surge for us to get caught up with it. It’s something that I think is very important for our community. Just to maintain the service for Hastings Utilities and moving forward.

The staff they are hiring has trained arborists and line technicians. Ginny Skutnik also pointed out that this covers the whole city not just certain areas or terraces. And that the city needs help on this project because they don’t have the equipment or staff to complete the project themselves.

The council also approved other projects including a splash playground at the aquacourt, four injection wells and a water collection system, and the one and six year street plan was approved.