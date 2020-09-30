Hastings City Council Bans Camping at Lake Hastings

HASTINGS – At Monday’s City Council meeting the Hastings City Council voted to ban camping at Lake Hastings. This ordinance also makes it so there are certain places trees can be planted in relation to sidewalks, telephone lines, light poles, and curbs.

Councilman Chuck Rosenberg was also concerned about horses being on the roads in the city. The ordinance would have made it so horses wouldn’t be allowed on any public road in the city and it’s parks.

I added that to that because I’ve received several letters. And it doesn’t happen very often but occasionally a horse owner will be riding their horse on that walking trail and, of course, are they cleaning up after their horse? No. And if you’re on a bike or you’re walking I think sometimes it’s not the best to have a horse on the walking trail. It makes sense that there’s probably not a place for the horses on the walking trail, they’re for bikes and pedestrians.

That part of the ordinance was tabled because the council thought the wording would make it difficult for people to have horses during parades and other events like that. Other council members thought this was not a wide scale issue and there was no need for an ordinance just for this and they wanted to hear from horse owners about their opinion on the potential ordinance.