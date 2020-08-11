Hastings City Council Discusses 2020-2021 City Budget

HASTINGS – City Administrator Dave Ptak presented the 2020-2021 City Budget to the Hastings City Council at Monday’s meeting.

Ptak said that, for the next fiscal year, they do not recommend increasing taxes and the levy has remained the same since 2016. He said that they are still ahead, for this fiscal year, for what they have budgeted.

As well as not seen as big of a loss as we anticipated as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic. THe 42nd Street construction project is in process. As my understanding is that the actual paving will begin in early September. The sewer and water is already in. The engineering for the 16th Street Viaduct and the possible City Hall renovation are in the budget for next year. And the budget is balanced and meets all state mandated requirements.

Kevin Johnson, the Utilities Manager, also presented the budget for Hastings Utilities. He said that COVID-19 has had minimal impact on the regular business of the utilities department and there have been no direct exposures among the employees. Johnson said they believe they will not need an increase for water or sewage rates for the next fiscal year.

The council will talk more about the budget at next Monday’s worksession.