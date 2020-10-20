Hastings City Council Discusses City Buildings Closing and Wearing Masks at Worksession

HASTINGS – The Hastings City Council discussed the recent closure of City Buildings due to a rise in coronavirus cases in the city. The department heads and City Administrator Dave Ptak met on Friday morning and decided to temporarily close down the city buildings.

Ptak said it was done to send a message to the community about wearing masks.

We’ve always required masks to come into a city building, and that hasn’t changed and won’t change as far as I’m concerned. By closing city buildings, I think the community needed a wake up call. In regards to wearing masks and being smart as far as in this era of the pandemic, especially heading into the flu season.

He said the city has done very well in providing services to the community while being closed down during the early stages of the pandemic. They will allow appointments at city buildings but masks will be required.

They don’t want to backpedal and have the Directed Health Measures become more stringent than they are right now and they would rather be proactive instead of being reactive. The council had the option to reopen the city buildings and, after much discussion, they decided not to for the time being.