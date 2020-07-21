Hastings City Council Discusses Potential Changes to Block Party Rules at Worksession

HASTINGS – Block parties were a major topic of discussion at Monday’s Hastings City Council worksession. There were discussions about changing how the signage works around block parties and making the neighbors sign a form to allow the block party.

Street closures were also a concern. Steve Kostner, the Street Superintendent, said that making sure that the block party is insured to make the city not viable for anything that may happen. Clint Schukei, the city attorney, said that requiring insurance would take care of a lot of the potential issues.

You can have a block party and if you have insurance and I think you’d really restrict it if you require insurance. The West Point case tells us a street is a street is a street. If somebody drives around the barricade or if somebody moves it or the motorcycle you talk about, the deep pockets will be the city.

Many of the council members agreed that block parties should be treated as events to have the party be liable for anything that may happen. They also discussed how to improve communication options with the city council at the worksession.