Hastings City Council Discusses Reopening City Buildings and Facilities at Worksession

HASTINGS – The Hastings City Council discussed reopening City buildings and facilities during Monday’s worksession. They would have to follow the guidelines laid out in Phase 3 of the Directed Health Measure.

City Administrator Dave Ptak voiced concerns about cleaning and disinfecting and wearing masks not being required in the DHM. He said this specifically affects places like the library and the museum. Amy Hafer, the Library Director, said she wants the library to be fully opened when they do reopen.

I guess I’m trying to find that happy balance of what’s reasonable for us to maintain and clean throughout the day. Because I don’t have staff on board during the day. I wait for the cleaning staff to come in, the janitorial staff, that comes in at night to clean.

Becky Matticks, Executive Director of the Hastings Museum, said they might close twice a week to do a deep cleaning of the museum.

We’re planning hand sanitizing stations throughout the museum. Basically where all the hands on areas are. Probably about six or seven areas. So that’s kind of what we’re looking at, just shorter hours, and a couple days in between to clean.

They would also be cleaning throughout the day. Cleaning supplies was also a concern for both the museum and library. Another concern was what would be the plan if a staff member were to be infected with the coronavirus.

Many council members and Mayor Corey Stutte said they wanted to reopen as soon as possible and as safely as possible. They are expecting to have plans for them voted on at the next council meeting on Monday, June 22, when Phase 3 of the Directed Health Measure goes into effect.



They also discussed potential renovations to City Hall.