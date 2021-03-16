Hastings City Council Discusses Reopening Library

HASTINGS – The Hastings City Council discussed the prospect of further reopening the Hastings Public Library at Monday’s worksession. The plan includes having as many as 100 people able to be in the library at one time and possibly reopening as soon as Monday, March 22. Amy Hafer, the Director of the Hastings Public Library, said that with the lower number of cases and a vaccine being available, it makes it easier to make the decision to fully reopen.

Right now they are only offering appointments and limited access to the library. They will also still be offering the free locker pick up if people are uncomfortable with coming into the library.