Hastings City Council Approves Contract Award for Comprehensive Transportation and Parking Plan

HASTINGS – At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, the Hastings City Council approved a contract award for the Comprehensive Transportation and Parking Plan. Councilman Chuck Rosenberg voiced concerns about using contingency funds for this contract and wanted to table it and turn it into a budget item instead.

It is also something where you don’t want to drain those reserves for one circumstance. It does give us more flexibility, I think, then maybe some municipalities. So I think that at this time I just have a hard time taking some contingency funds out of there when we’re going to have some shortfalls.

City Attorney Dave Ptak said that this transportation plan would give them some direction with all of the projects they have going on.

We have quiet crossings, we have North Park Commons, we have one way streets, we have the viaduct issue and depending on what the outcome of the viaduct vote might be in the fall. To how we deal with North South Traffic and East West traffic and move it through our community in a much more organized way. North Park Commons is a big player in this as far as how to move traffic out of that area. To me, it’s been something that’s been needed for a long time.

Ptak also said that the contingency fund has a cash balance of 17 million dollars and this will be 1.6 million dollars of general obligation debt. Mayor Corey Stutte also voiced his support for approving the contract.

While I understand some of the concerns, I think it’s important that we take a look at moving things forward. I don’t want us to stand still here for another four months just to wait for the new budget when we could have this thing moving and we could be four months ahead of where we would have been. I think it’s very important that we do that, I think having a strategic look at these issues is very timely.

The vote passed 5-3 with Chuck Rosenberg, Butch Eley, and Scott Snell voting against it. Mayor Stutte had the deciding vote since Jeniffer Beahm was absent.