Hastings City Council Returns to In Person Meetings; Approves New Director of Information Technology

HASTINGS – The Hastings City Council returned to in person meetings for the first time in four months on Monday evening. Everyone was wearing masks and the city staff and council were spread out throughout the council chambers. Mayor Corey Stutte thanked the staff for all their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic.

I also want to make sure that people understand that it’s not over. People need to continue to practice social distancing, people need to continue to wear masks if they’re not able to social distance. This is something that we certainly don’t want to see a second wave of and while we’re back here meeting in person, we certainly don’t want this to be one of the last times back here meeting in person for the foreseeable future. So, keep up the great work, Hastings, I’ve think you’ve done a great job.

The council approved the Mayor’s appointment of Erik Nielsen for the new Director of Information Technology. Mayor Stutte said that IT has been imperative during the pandemic.

If there’s been one thing that’s been very clear is we have underinvested in our IT department probably since the IT department has been a thing. We have a lot of work to do there. And I’m excited to be introducing our new Director of IT tonight. As well as introducing some other ideas and taking this initial first step in investing in our IT department.

The council also ratified all of the actions taken during the teleconference meetings during the months of April, May, and June.