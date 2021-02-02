Hastings City Council Returns to In Person Meetings

HASTINGS – The Hastings City Council returned to in person meetings on Monday night and Mayor Corey Stutte returned after being hospitalized due to complications from the coronavirus. Mayor Stutte gave an update on his status.

I’d also like to thank folks that sent me messages while I was in the hospital as well as since I’ve been kind of recovering so I appreciate that. Still a little bit fatigued but I appreciate everyone’s concern and everyone that reached out to me.

Since they had done video conference meetings since December 14, 2020 the council had to vote to ratify all the actions taken during those meetings, which passed with a 7-0 vote. Mayor Stutte also thanked the staff for their work in holding those meetings.

I’d just like to thank staff for all their hard work helping put on those video conferences. I know it’s a lot of work to make those happen. I’d just like to thank them for making those happen and taking the time to do so.

City Council President Ginny Skutnik reminded everyone that most city facilities have reopened as of Monday, including the Hastings Museum. The council also approved an agreement with BRB contractors for primary digester improvements at the Pollution Control Facility.