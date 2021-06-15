Hastings City Council Waits to Approve Budget for Temporary Office Move

HASTINGS – At Monday’s council meeting, the Hastings City Council voted to wait to vote on the up to $200,000 in spending for a temporary relocation of city employees from City Hall to Hastings Utilities. They are making this temporary move so the environmental and structural problems at City Hall can be fixed. The agenda item was moved to the next meeting so they could discuss it at the next worksession beforehand. The delay was approved with a 5-1 vote and city council members Ginny Skutnik and Joy Huffaker were not present.

They also amended the city code last night so that the city council can meet at the Hastings Public Library for the time being, which is where they met last night.

The Hastings City Council also approved a preliminary engineering service agreement between the City of Hastings and BNSF Railway Company for the Railroad Quiet Zone Project. This was the next step after the city had approved a preliminary agreement about the quiet zones at the last board meeting.