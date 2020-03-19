Hastings City Hall Closure to Reduce the Risk of COVID-19 Transmission

HASTINGS – The City of Hastings is closing city hall to the public effective immediately as communities continue to receive guidance from Governor Pete Ricketts and health officials regarding ongoing efforts to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

The utilities department is also closing the business office to the public, and is urging customers to either pay their bills online or use one of the designated drop box locations. The city is reimbursing the $3.75 online convenience fee until normal operations resume. In the event that a customer needs to pay in cash without exact change, a drive-thru window will be open starting on Monday at City Hall at 220 N Hastings Ave from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday – Friday. Customers are asked to have their payment coupons present when using the drive-thru.

Payments can be made online at cityofhastings.org/departments/utilities/pay-my-bill/ or by calling 1-844-396-2309.

New service applications or requests to cancel services can be completed by calling the utilities department at 402-463-1371.

Customers who fall behind on their utility bills will not have their services disconnected through April 30. At that time, the utility will reconsider the extension.

Utility invoices and delinquent letters will still be mailed out. If you are facing hardships paying your bill, please call the utilities department to work out a payment plan.

Customers needing to pay for special assessments are encouraged to pay online, or call 402-461-2310 to provide payment over the phone.

Customers needing to apply for permits or applications for development can go to https://www.cityofhastings.org/departments/development-services/planning-and-zoning/codes-and-applications.html.

Staff will also be available by calling 402-461-2302. Large development plans can be left in the box in the front entry.

Customers needing to drop off any other type of payment can use the drop box on the north side of City Hall at 220 N Hastings Ave.