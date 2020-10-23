Hastings City Officials Give Update on Coronavirus; Encouraging Masks and Social Distancing

HASTINGS – Hastings City Officials gave an update on the coronavirus pandemic during a press conference on Friday morning. They all encouraged residents to continue to social distance and wear face masks.

Eric Barber, CEO of Mary Lanning Healthcare, says that the hospital currently has six patients that have the coronavirus and one of them is on a ventilator.

A week ago, we had 11 of them here so that number has gone down even though the number of positive cases has gone up. So I’m going to classify that as a positive trend although we’ll have to wait and see. The good news is that we have been testing at a much higher rate. We’re seeing about 80 patients a day come through TestNebraska. And we’re doing probably another 40 a day here in the hospital. We continue to have adequate supply of the personal protective equipment that we need.

Mikki Shafer, the President of the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce and Dan Peters, the Executive Director of the Hastings Community Foundation, said that businesses, like bars and restaurants, and nonprofits should try to take advantage of the second round of CARES act grants that are being distributed through the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.