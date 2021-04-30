Hastings City-Owned Property for Sale

HASTINGS – The City of Hastings is accepting bid proposals for the purchase of city-owned property at 702 S. Chicago Ave.

The property consists of 13,230 square feet of vacant lot with no structures or improvements. Sewer, water, gas and electric utilities are all in place adjacent to the property.

The City acquired the property in 2019 and all remaining structures were removed at that time.

Sealed proposals must be marked “702 S. Chicago Avenue” and may be mailed or delivered to the City of Hastings, City Clerk’s Office, 220 N. Hastings Avenue, Hastings, Nebraska 68901 by 1:30 p.m. on May 25. Emailed or faxed proposals are not acceptable. Property details may be obtained from Lisa Parnell-Rowe, Director of Development Services, 220 N. Hastings Avenue, Hastings, Nebraska 68901 or by emailing [email protected].

The bid opening is open to public attendance and all are welcome. The successful bidder will be required to sign a purchase agreement following bid opening, and must pay 10% earnest deposit the day of the bid opening with remainder due upon closing.

The City reserves the right to reject any, or all proposals, or any portion thereof, or to waive informality in any proposal.